Emmanuel: God With Us

A little four-year girl was frightened during a thunderstorm one evening. Hearing a loud clap of thunder she jumped up and ran down the hall and burst into her parents’ room. She jumped right up in the middle of the bed seeking the comfort of her parent’s arms. Her father said, “Don’t worry, Honey. The Lord will protect you.”

The little girl responded, “I know that Daddy, but right now I need someone with skin on.”

We are all looking for someone with skin on to protect us and Jesus is God with skin on. This fact about the life of Jesus is referred to as the incarnation of Christ. Jesus is God incarnate….God in the flesh.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/