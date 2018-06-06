Familiar face to celebrate his 90th birthday June 14

Treat others the way you want to be treated is the motto of John “Jack” Capdau. Mr. Jack can be found each day at Walgreens in Amite, greeting and helping customers that visit the store. He said that the best thing he learned as a teenager is to never retire. His father was a pharmacist in Amite and as a teenager he would see the obituaries that were posted by the funeral home. Those obituaries listed the person’s occupation and years they were employed. He was determined to not follow that path. John “Jack” Capdau was born in New Orleans on June 14, 1928. He was given the nickname Jack at birth by the nurse who brought him to his mother. She called him Jack Dempsey after the famous boxer because he weighed nine pounds. Around the time of the Great Depression, his family moved to Amite. His father was a pharmacist as well as his grandfather who were both graduates of the Tulane Pharmacy School. He grew up in the pharmacy helping his father. After graduating from Amite High School in 1946, he worked for his father at the pharmacy. In 1965, he got the idea for a nursing home for Amite. He purchased land behind the Methodist Church and built a 40 bed facility called Amite Nursing Home.

After operating the nursing home successfully for a few years and adding another 20 beds to the facility as well as opening a home for veterans, he sold everything. He said he had a family meeting with his wife and five children on where they would like to live. They all chose Australia. The entire family moved to Perth, Australia which is on the west coast of Australia on the Indian Ocean. Upon returning from Australia in the 1970’s, he moved to Central and ran a plant service company that serviced the plants in Baton Rouge. He and his wife had a beach home in Diamondhead, Mississippi where she passed away in 1989

.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/