Fire and Brimstone from the Sky: The Story of the 9/11 attack on America

The morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001 broke sunny and clear over the Eastern Seaboard. At 8:45 a.m. a Boeing 767 with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel slammed into the 80th floor of the North tower of the World Trade Center raining fire and brimstone from the sky. Eighteen minutes later with live T.V. cameras telecasting in real time a second California bound jetliner made a sharp turn and smashed into the 60th floor of the South tower. Millions watched the second plane make a gaping fire and smoke filled hole in the symbol of American capitalism.

While chaos was unfolding in the financial district of New York City, another jetliner crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., instantly killing 125 military personnel and civilians working in the five-sided building.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/