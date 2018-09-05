God's Amazing Grace Demonstrated

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:00am
Bro. Walter Mixon

The Bible is full of stories illustrating God’s Amazing Grace. One such story comes from 2 Samuel 9. In this chapter we are introduced to a disabled young man named Mephibosheth. He was the son of Jonathan, the grandson of King Saul in the Old Testament.

Saul was the king of Israel and was jealous of David who was anointed to be king by the prophet Samuel, while he was yet a young boy. Saul’s jealousy drove him to kill him David.

