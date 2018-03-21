Halleujah! What A Savior

If someone repeats something to you, it must be important, right? Hor example, if someone says, “Now don’t forget this…” And later they add.. “Now remember… don’t forget this.” Whatever that person is telling you must be important, correct? Sure it is. If it is repeated, the individual is stressing the significance of it. That is true in the Bible as well. In the New

Testament, the first four books are known as the Gospels. They are basically biographies of Jesus. The four gospels were written by Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Of those four, three of them are known as “synoptic” gospels meaning they have similar material. Those three books are Matthew, Mark and Luke.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/