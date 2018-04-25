He’s Down But He Ain’t Quite Out

It was a country ball-game. They had picked teams and were ready to play the game. But they had a problem; they didn’t have an umpire.

So, they asked if anyone would be willing to umpire? They asked and asked and no one wanted the job. But there was one guy who kind of felt bad that they didn’t have an umpire and he volunteered, although his umpiring skills were limited. But, he told everyone that he would do the best he could and, since they needed an umpire badly, everyone said that would be good. So the teams took the field… and the game started.

The game was moving along at a pretty good pace when a man came to the plate. The pitcher threw a strike… it was a no-doubter and the volunteer umpire said, “Strike one!”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/