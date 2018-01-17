Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

This past Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is a day designated to honor the man who spearheaded the civil rights movement in the 60’s. MLK was Pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. King led in the organization of nonviolent protests. Because of this, his life was tragically taken in Memphis Tennessee. But, his work and the work of others led to the passage of Civil Rights legislation by Congress.

Yet, racism still exists. In the past several years, racism has raised its ugly head in the United States. I’m thinking primarily of the incident in Charlottesville, VA. As I think about racism, I reflect on my life. I’ve had some racist views over the years. God has convicted me of that and has helped me to see that I was wrong.

