Life with Robin

In this week's column I will discuss the lives of addicts. If this week's column affects you in a negative way, I’m truly sorry I’m just telling the facts. I want everyone of you readers of the Amite Tangi Digest to see the truth, the reality. The reason I chose to talk about addicts is because I saw from beginning to end, the life of my oldest brother John Lewis, who turned into a drug addict. His addiction killed him at an age way too young. When he was not under the influence he was an amazing person.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/