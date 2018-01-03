A New Year A New Opportunity A New Beginning

Every new year comes with new opportunities and challenges for every one of us. They come in different shapes, colors and sizes. They come in different ways and in different times, and we all receive at least one opportunity to improve our lives, to discover our true self, to develop our character, to become the best version of ourselves, to grow, to evolve. Those are the purposes of these opportunities and challenges.

This 2018 will bring what is best for us and what we are willing to receive. What I mean is that God and life are always ready to give us what is best for us, that is to say, all the new opportunities that will push ourselves forward. The problem is we are not always willing to receive the gift of a new challenge.

The reason could be because of fear, doubts, uncertainty, maybe because we prefer to stay in our comfort zone or because the gift is not to our liking. So, we refuse to accept the new opportunities, letting them go, losing our chance to improve, develop, grow and evolve.

