One Solitary Life

It was around four B.C. In the region of Galilee, in the town of Nazareth, there were two young people, Joseph and Mary, who were “betrothed” to be married. “Betrothal” meant they were considered married although they had not come together as husband and wife.

One day, Mary was suddenly confronted by an angel. As you can imagine, Mary was startled. The angel tried to reassure her with the words, “Fear not.” Mary was then told that she was pregnant and the child she would give birth to would be none other than the Messiah.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/