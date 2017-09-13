The Pundit Speaks

Fats, Fruit and Vegetables and Fiction Fiction is defined as “stories about people or events that are not real.” For years we have heard the mantra of eating at least five fruit and vegetable servings a day for optimal health and also to avoid fats. New studies indicate that these claims may be either over exaggerations or mostly fictitious. First, let’s consider fruits and vegetables. Some so called experts have even started recommending 7- to 10-A-Day servings of fruits and veggies but currently, WHO guidelines suggest five servings of fruits, vegetables or legumes each day. New data from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study has found that the benefits of eating fruits and vegetable aren’t limitless. In many parts of the world, five servings a day is too expensive. The PURE study showed the lowest risk of death was among people who ate three to four servings with little additional benefit beyond that range. Experts said that they do not want to tell people who are eating more than the recommendation to eat less and that people who are meeting or exceeding the daily goal of fruits, vegetables and legumes shouldn’t take the findings as a license to eat less of those foods. Controversially, Professor Walter Willet of Harvard University said research shows, “that any association of intake and fruits and vegetables with risk of cancer is weak at best.” People who ate more fruit and vegetables lived healthier lives in many other respects too, which was the basis for any lowered rates of chronic diseases.

