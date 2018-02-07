Dr. Kenneth Wuest, who taught Greek, was my favorite college professor because he always brought something beyond the day’s lesson to the classroom to inspire his students; some insight that could change the day and leave a lasting and enlightening impression. He called these day brighteners “golden nuggets” and authored a book by that title, a copy of which still occupies a prominent place in my library.

In addition to his stimulating nuggets of truth drawn from the Greek New Testament, Dr. Wuest frequently quoted what must have been his favorite sage advice for preventing pride to grow due to too many compliments over our accomplishments: “Send all the bouquets upstairs.”

