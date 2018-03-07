From this Side of the Road

love to read what is called ‘dystopian fiction’. Maybe some of you do too. It’s about world ending crises like pandemics, or EMPs (electromagnetic pulses) or even atomic bombs that put all of humanity at risk. It’s kind of fun to see how those struggling survivors work to prove that quote from Jurassic Park...’Life will find a way.’ And I think we would all like to believe that we would be able to find a way to survive. Well, while reading one of these nightmare-invoking books of world destruction,

I developed the flu. It wasn’t long before I was convinced that I was going to be a victim of some virulent strain of bug that was man-made on government orders to destroy everyone in California... which may not be a bad idea, actually. Anyway, the more I read, the more my imagine was fueled and the worse my flu got.

