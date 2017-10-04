Standing Up For The Flag

Unless you have been out of the country recently (and you may have even heard about this out of the country), you have seen video of NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem. Why did that happen? In case, you don’t know, let me give you some background.

Last year, Colin Kapernick, an NFL Quarterback, started kneeling during the National Anthem to bring attention to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. And, when Kapernick did it, a few others joined in. I admit it, I don’t care for these athletes kneeling during the anthem, but whether I like it or not, it is their constitutional right. For about a year, Kapernick has been kneeling.

Recently, in a speech, President Trump referred to athletes kneeling during the anthem and, he used a word of profanity that really set off a firestorm. Some support President Trump. Others support the athletes. This past Sunday, lots of teams knelt during the anthem while others stood. In Pittsburgh, one member of the Steelers who had served in the military, stood alone during the playing of the anthem.

