Sweetheart Of My Rodeo

In loving memory of Junior Meek, the sweetheart of all of my rodeos and Papa and Jim, two men who knew how to cowboy.

Dedicated to all of the adrenaline and testosterone junkies who leave mamas, sweethearts, wives and children for just one more chance at, “the gold in the buckle he’ll win…in that damned ol’ rodeo”.

INTRODUCTION

These are my memories and what I know about Junior Meek, Papa (Rayford Conerly), and Jim Dyer. I well-remember the night that Papa brought Junior home; it was 1952. I was three years old and he was sixteen. (It was love at first sight for me!) He was in and out of our lives, and we, his, for twelve years, until Papa died and we moved; then Jim did this alone. I love and cherish each and every memory of these three men.

