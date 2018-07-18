When It's Right To Want More

Each morning I stand before a large map on my study wall and pray a brief prayer in the Old Testament known as the prayer of Jabez. I’ve been doing this for decades.

What is the prayer of Jabez?

It is a prayer by a man who longed for more than he had and dared ask God to give it to him. This is his prayer: “Oh that You would bless me indeed, and enlarge my territory, that your hand would be with me, and that You would keep me from evil, that I may not cause pain!” (I Chronicles 4:10).

