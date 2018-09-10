2018 - News Release - Crime Stoppers

Hammond, LA - September 7, 2018 - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on wanted subjects - 44-year-old Daniel Chappetta of Picayune MS and 28-year-old Ashley Castle of Loranger, LA.

Both individuals have active arrest warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish for felony theft. Chappetta is also wanted by Washington Parish Sheriff's Office. The duo are believed to be driving an older model silver/gray GMC Sierra extended cab pick-up truck and are believed to be in the Robert/Loranger area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245 or the TPSO at 985.748.3334.