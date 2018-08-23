2018 - TPSO News Release - 7.24 - Missing Person

HAMMOND, LA - August 22, 2018 - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in locating missing Tickfaw resident 25-year-old Brandon Louis Herring.

The 25-year-old reportedly went missing two months ago, however did make telephone contact his mother on July 13, 2018. No one has heard from him since. At this time. Herring is believed to be in the Springfield area.

Herring's family reports alleged drug use and they fear for his safety. Herring is a while male, about 130 pounds, 6'2" tall, with brown hair. He also has a tattoo on his chest inscribed with the name "Tori".

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of 25-year-old Brandon Herring is asked to contact TPSO Detective Dale Athmann at 985-902-2088 or 985-345-6150.

Brandon was last seen with the female in the attached photo, Donya Husser Sharp. Sharp is approximately 24 years old of Ponchatoula, LA.