Cyclist Killed in Fatal Crash on LA 1064

Tickfaw- At approximately 5:24 a.m., on Monday June 11, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L investigated a fatal crash involving a bicycle on LA 1064 near Milton Rd. in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 17-year-old Tremaine Hughes of Ponchatoula.

The initial investigation has led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Hughes was riding a Huffy mountain style bicycle westbound in the westbound lane of LA 1064. The bicycle was not equipped with safety lights and Hughes was wearing dark colored clothing. A 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by 24-year-old William Eugene Burris II of Hammond was also traveling westbound on LA 1064. The right front bumper of the Lacrosse crashed into Hughes’ bicycle. The impact ejected Hughes from the bicycle. Hughes was not wearing a helmet and sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to North Oaks Health Systems, where he ultimately succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. As part of the on-going investigation, a blood sample was collected from Hughes and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Burris provided Troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol present.