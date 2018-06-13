Ponchatoula Resident Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 445

Ponchatoula- At approximately 2:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L investigated a three vehicle fatal crash on LA 445 south of Interstate 12 near Champ Cooper Elementary School in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 71-year-old Ponchatoula resident Ruby P. Core.

The initial investigation led crash scene investigators to determine that the crash occurred as 27-year-old Cameron Alex Crawford of Ponchatoula was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 southbound on LA 445. Crawford’s vehicle traveled completely into the northbound lane and directly into the path of a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by 54-year-old Martin J. Barras of Slidell. Barras swerved to the left and traveled into the southbound lane to avoid the collision. Crawford’s truck side-swiped Barras’ truck as the two vehicles passed each other in opposing lanes. Following the initial collision, Crawford’s truck continued to travel southbound in the northbound lane and crashed head-on with a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by Ruby Core. All drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Core was transported to North Oaks Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. While at North Oaks, Core succumbed to injuries she sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased. Blood was obtained and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Barras was uninjured in the crash. He was taken to the Southeastern Police Department, where he submitted to a chemical test, which indicated no alcohol present.

Crawford was transported to North Oaks Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Once stabilized, he was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans for further care. As part of the on-going investigation, blood was obtained and will be submitted to the Crime Lab for analysis. Upon his release from the hospital, Crawford will be transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, where he will be booked for Driving Left of Center and Negligent Homicide.

While the factors leading to this crash remain under investigation, Troopers would like to remind motorists of the dangers of distracted driving. NHTSA data indicated that in 2016 alone, 3,450 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. During daylight hours, approximately 481,000 drivers are using cell phones while driving. That creates enormous potential for deaths and injuries on U.S. roads. Please, speak to your loved ones about the importance of safe decisions on the road. Remind them to never drive impaired, always wear a seatbelt and to avoid distractions. The conversation could be the difference in their life.