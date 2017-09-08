TPSO arrests sex offender for failing to comply with requirements

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TPSO NEWS

The TPSO arrests sex offender for allegedly moving to Baton Rouge without fulfilling the requirements mandated in order for us to keep you safe and informed!

AMITE, LA – (September 8, 2017) – A convicted sex offender could face multiple charges after caught for being non-compliant with registration requirements and for having an active social media account.

On September 7, 2017, Kylie Nicole Bellard, 32, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender when she recently moved from an address on Strahan Rd. in Amite to a new address in Baton Rouge, LA. Additionally, Bellard was found to have an active social media account - which under the provisions of Louisiana Revised Statue 15:541, she is not allowed to have.

Bellard was convicted May of 2006, of attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has an active Sex Offender Compliance Unit that frequently conducts compliance checks. With over 300 registered sex offenders in Tangipahoa Parish, it is high priority for us to remain vigilant against non-compliance. To find out if a sex offender is registered in your neighborhood, please visit our website at www.tpso.org and click on “Sex Offender Registry”.

With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s important for parents to know and understand the restrictions and responsibility of registered sex offenders as it relates to Halloween festivities. Two specific laws LA R.S. 14:313(E) and LA R.S. 14:313.1 address a sex offender's restrictions and responsibilities during the Halloween holiday.

LA R.S. 14:313(E) Every person convicted of or who plead guilty to a sex offense is prohibited from using or wearing a hood, mask, or disguise of any kind with the intent to hide, conceal, or disguise his / her identity on or concerning Halloween.

LA R.S. 14:313.1 It shall be unlawful for any person convicted of or who pleads guilty to a sex offense to distribute candy or other gifts to persons under eighteen years of age on or concerning Halloween.

Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office will be out Halloween night to ensure the above restrictions and responsibilities are being adhered to by sex offenders residing within Tangipahoa Parish. In addition, deputies will be on the road patrolling neighborhoods.

If you should have any questions, please feel free to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Compliance Unit at 985-748- 3334.