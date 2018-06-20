TPSO News Release - 6.18 - Arrest

HAMMOND, LA – (June 18, 2018) – Tangipahoa Paris Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following arrest.

Paul Joseph Benoit, 19- years of age of Sawmill Rd. Tickfaw, LA. was charged June 14, 2018, with one count of attempted 3rd degree rape, and one count of child desertion.

The incident occurred at a neighbor’s residence on Sawmill Rd. A social worker arrived at the residence to speak with another occupant who was not home at the time. Subsequently, it is alleged that while making contact with Benoit, he grabbed the social working and attempted to force her into having sex. The social worker managed to fight off Benoit and flee the residence.

Benoit then fled the residence, leaving behind a one -year old child he was babysitting at the residence. Sergeant’s Lentz and Schwebel who were responding to the scene intercepted Benoit at the intersection of New Gennessee Rd. and U.S. Hwy 51. He was immediately taken into custody.

Benoit is being held at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on $35,500.00 bond.