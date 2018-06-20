TPSO News Release - 6.18 - Crime Stoppers

ROBERT, LA – (June 18, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in identifying the subjects in these photos.

The TPSO’s Organized Retail Theft Task force is currently investigating a felony theft that took place at the LA Sportsman Paradise located on Hwy 445 Robert.

Surveillance footage obtained from the scene indicates that an unknown black male and white female got away with over $1,000.00 worth of unpaid merchandise. At around 8:04 a.m., on May 22, 2018, video footage shows the female distracting the sales clerk enough for her accomplice to sneak behind the counter and steal approximately 21 - cartons of cigarettes, and numerous pre-made sandwiches and snack cakes from the store without paying for any of the items.

Anyone able to identify these alleged perpetrators are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245 or Detective McFarland at 985-902-2011.