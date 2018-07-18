TPSO News Release - 7.16 - Crime Stoppers

Wed, 07/18/2018 - 12:21pm

HAMMOND, LA - (July 16, 2018) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in identifying the subject in this photo.

This subject is wanted for questioning in the recent burglary of a vehicle and residence located on West Yellow Water Road in Hammond. The incident occurred around July 9, 2018.

Anyone having information about this subject please contact TPSO Burglary Unit at 985-902-2088 or Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.

Tangilena Now

P.O. Box 698
Amite, LA 70422
Phone: 985-748-7156
Fax: 985-748-7104

Tangilena.com Copyright  © 2018