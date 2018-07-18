TPSO News Release - 7.16 - Crime Stoppers

HAMMOND, LA - (July 16, 2018) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in identifying the subject in this photo.

This subject is wanted for questioning in the recent burglary of a vehicle and residence located on West Yellow Water Road in Hammond. The incident occurred around July 9, 2018.

Anyone having information about this subject please contact TPSO Burglary Unit at 985-902-2088 or Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.