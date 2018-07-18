TPSO News Release - 7.17 - Arrest

HAMMOND, LA - Last week, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Detectives arrest two in connection with a recent burglary case.

The burglary occurred on East Fenderson Lane in Hammond, LA. in which the residence was ransacked and multiple items taken. Also stolen in the burglary was a 2012 Polaris side by side ATV.

Detectives caught a break in the case when they discovered an individual was attempting to sell a Polaris side by side for a ridiculously low price on a social media site, ($800.00) The used side by side would normally fetch a used resale price of around $6,500.00. Detectives were able to set up an undercover operation that lead to the recovery of the ATV and the arrest of Perry and Saulsberry for the burglary. The case is still ongoing and additional arrest are expected in the case.