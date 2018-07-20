TPSO News Release - 7.20 - Arrest

INDEPENDENCE, LA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office began an investigation into a stolen lawnmower that occurred in Strawberry Heights Trailer Park located on Old US Highway 51 Independence, Louisiana.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance and identifying 55-year-old Richard GUZZARDO of Old US Highway 51 Independence, Louisiana as the alleged suspect.

On July 20, 2018, GUZZARDO was located and taken into custody on two outstanding warrants and the theft of the lawnmower.

GUZZARDO was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail without incident.