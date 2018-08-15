TPSO News Release - 8.13 - Arrest

TICKFAW, LA - (August 13, 2018) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that a two month long narcotics investigation comes to a close on August 3, 2018, with two arrests. Over the past two months, TPSO Narcotics detectives have made numerous undercover narcotics purchases from a residence on Ruth Stafford Lane in Tickfaw.

On Friday August 3, 2018, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Hammond Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant the Ruth Stafford Lane residence in Tickfaw.

As a result, approximately 59.7 ounces of marijuana, 14.8 ounces of marijuana wax, $7,000.00 in United States currency, numerous firearms to include 3 AK-47 pistols, 2 AR-15 pistols were located and seized from the residence. Detectives also discovered that the residence was a manufacturing vessel - a BHO (Butane Hash Oil) Lab - for converting marijuana into a wax.

Consequently, 40-year-old Alex Bennett was charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDS I, possession of firearms while possession of CDS, Illegal use of CDS while in the presence of juveniles under 17, manufacturing cultivation of marijuana, and Illegal supplying felon with firearm.

31-year-old Elliot Bennett was charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDS I, possession of firearms while possession of CDS, Illegal use of CDS while in the presence of juveniles under 17, manufacturing cultivation of marijuana, and convicted felon in possession of firearm.

This investigation is still ongoing and more arrest are expected.