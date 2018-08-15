TPSO News Release - 8.13 - Crime Stoppers

HAMMOND, LA - (August 13, 2018) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Burglary Unit is asking for your help in locating 40-year-old Nelson Cruz-Melendez.

Nelson Cruz-Melendez is wanted by the TPSO for burglary and two outstanding failure to appears for traffic offenses. Melendez is known to live at the end of Haynes Lane in Natalbany and frequents Johnson Lane off of Whiskey Lane.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melendez is asked to please contact the TPSO at 986-345-6150. Detective Kirby Varnado is the leas investigator on this case.