TPSO News Release - 8.3 - Arrest

NATALBANY, LA - August 3, 2018 - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

In the evening hours of August 1, 2018, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputes arrested 27-year-old Christie Woodruff and 24-year-old Fransisco Kellis, both of Mandeville, LA on multiple narcotics charges.

These arrests came after deputies responded to a medical emergency at Hoppin Harley’s Gas Station located on Highway 1065 in Natalbany. When deputies arrived, the female was being treated and later transported to North Oaks for a possible drug overdose.

Subsequently, Fransisco Kellis and Woodruff's 3-year-old child remained at the scene. After further investigation, it was learned that the couple traveled from Mandeville to Natalbany to purchase Heroin, which they subsequently consumed after purchase, and with her small child in the back eat.

Fransisco Kellis was charged with cruelty to a juvenile, child desertion, illegal use of a CDS in the presence of person under the age of 17, and Child Endangerment

After being released from the medical facility, Christie Woodruff was charged with cruelty to a juvenile, child desertion, illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a person under the age of 17, and child endangerment

The small child was later turned over to the custody of a family member in good health.