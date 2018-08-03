TPSO News Release - 8.3 - CRIME Stoppers

HAMMOND, LA - (August 3, 2018) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Unit is asking for your assistance in locating 28-year-old Hammond resident Steven "Red" Nelson (aka Steven "Redd" Walker). Nelson is wanted on charges relative to monetary instrument abuse.

Nelson is accused of passing along a counterfeit $100.00 bill at the Big Boss Travel Center on Hwy 442, in the early morning hours of July 25, 2018. Security cameras show Nelson using the counterfeit bill to purchase gas and other items from the store.

Financial Crimes Detective Travis Pitman examined the bill and found that a two-paper-printing method was used to create the counterfeit. This low quality method uses a cut out photo copy of the original bill, front and back, pasted together with glue. Sheriff Edwards urges residents and businesses to carefully check bills when accepting cash . Fake bills typically come in different denominations, including the $100 bill and can easily be detected with a currency detector pen or by taking an extra second to observe the front and back of the bill.

Detective Pittman used security camera video to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Hammond resident Steven " Red" Nelson, aka Steven "Redd" Walker. Subsequently, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Nelson on one count monetary instrument abuse.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Steven Nelson is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245. TPSO Detective Travis Pittman is the lead investigator on this case.