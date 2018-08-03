TPSO News Release - 8.3 - Narcotics Arrest

HAMMOND, LA - August 3, 2018 - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following arrest.

On July 27, 2018, while proactively patrolling the area of Booker II Road in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit observed a vehicle parked partially in the roadway blocking a lane of travel. As the deputies approached the vehicle, they came into contact with the driver and sole occupant, 39-year-old Leon COUSIAN III of Ponchatoula, LA.

As deputies were speaking with COUSAIN, they observed suspected marijuana and a large amount of U.S. Currency spread over the console and floor board of the vehicle.

Consequently, COUSIAN was taken into custody for possession of marijuana, and impeding the flow of traffic.

The total amount of the currency seized was $12,206.00.

Great job, TPSO!