TPSO News Release - Arrest

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 7:40am

Hammond, LA - (August 13, 2018) Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

On August 9, 2018, TPSO Financial Crimes Unit detectives Michael D'Amato and Travis Pitman arrested Shannon Culler, 31- years- old of Springfield, LA, on charges of Identity Theft. Culler is accused of stealing her ex-boyfriend's Citibank Military Travel Card from his home while he was away for annual training with the Army National Guard in July. Culler made over $800.00 in unauthorized purchases at various locations throughout Hammond and Ponchatoula.

Culler subsequently confessed to the allegations during questioning and is currently being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

