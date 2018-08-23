TPSO News Release - Aug 22. - Arrest

TICKFAW, LA - August 22, 2018 -

On August 11, 2018, shortly before midnight, a disturbance was reported in the city of Tickfaw, Louisiana. The disturbance was reported as a black male identified as 50 year-old Andre Coleman of Herman Johnson Lane in Tickfaw, who was wearing some type of ballistic protection, carrying an AK-47 was causing a disturbance and threatening shoot a male subject.

The disturbance moved from the city limits of Tickfaw as the suspect chased the victim in separate vehicles. The victim attempted to flee onto I-55 from Highway 442 as the suspect began shooting at the victim. The victim as struck twice in the back and the vehicle struck approximately 13 times.

The victim was able to escape the suspect, by fleeing the vehicle into the woods. The victim, once the suspect left the scene, attempted to drive himself to the hospital however the pain was too severe. He dialed 911 from his vehicle. The victim was located by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Deputies and subsequently transported to a local hospital where he was immediately rushed to surgery.

On August 14, 2018, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office located Coleman at his residence while conducting a search warrant. Coleman was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for Attempted Second Degree Murder.