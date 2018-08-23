TPSO News Release - Aug. 22 - Drug Arrest

HAMMOND, LA - August 22, 2018 - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

22-year-old Baton Rouge resident arrested after traffic stop leads to the discovery of illegal narcotics.

On August 18, 2018, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Jarylan Givens after he was pulled over for a traffic violation. Givens was stopped on I-55 for not having a license plate on his vehicle. At this time, Givens was unable to provide a valid driver's license and was subsequently found to be in possession of approximately 7.7 grams of heroin.

Givens was charged with improper display of a temporary tag, for having an expired drivers license, and possession with intent to distribute heroin in the amount of 7.7 grams.