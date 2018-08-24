TPSO News Release - Aug. 24 - Crime Stoppers

PONCHATOULA, LA - August 24, 2018 - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in gathering information regarding a stolen utility trailer.

On July 18, 2018, at approximately 2:48 p.m., the sheriff's office began investigating the theft of a utility trailer from a residence on Hwy 22 in Ponchatoula. The utility trailer was parked in the front yard of the residence, which is under construction. The of the owner is a military veteran who is on active duty.

The black utility trailer was last seen parked in the yard of the residence on the evening of July 17, 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245. Detective Cameron Crocket is the lead investigator on the case.