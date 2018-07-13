TPSO News Release - July 11 - Arrests

NATALBANY, LA - (July 11, 2018) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of three Hammond residents on narcotics possession and the recovery of a stolen 4- wheeler reported from Livingston Parish.

On July 7, 2018, 25-year-old Justin Matthew LACIURA of Hammond, LA, 26-year-old Michael Wayne CHAMBLESS III of Hammond, and 30-year-old Jared Shane ACHORD of Hammond, were taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotic, Burglary and Street Crimes Units responded to an area in Natalbany to investigate multiple complaints of narcotics activity and a reported sighting of wanted subject 48-year-old Anthony Terrell ALEXANDER. As detectives arrived in the area to investigate the reported complaint, they observed an abandoned 4-wheeler near the roadway which was later discovered to be stolen from Livingston Parish. As detectives were on scene, a vehicle occupied by several subjects approached the area. One of the passengers in the vehicle was immediately identified by detectives as being wanted subject 26-year old Michael Wayne CHAMBLESS III.

At that time, Chambless was taken into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed a glass pipe commonly used to consume methamphetamine in his pant pocket. Detectives then advised the driver, Justin Matthew LACIURA, and the rear passenger, Jared Shane ACHORD, to exit the vehicle. As LACIURA exited the vehicle, detectives observed a quantity of suspected methamphetamine in the driver’s door next to his wallet. LACIURA was placed in custody. A warrant check was conducted on ACHORD to reveal two failure to appear warrants. A search of ACHORD’S person revealed two packages of prescription medication which ACHORD advised he did not possession a valid prescription for.

A search of the vehicle also led to the discovery of another glass pipe commonly used to consume methamphetamine as well as prescription medication. All subjects were transported to the parish jail.

The TPSO is asking for the public’s the help in locating Anthony Terrell ALEXANDER B/M D.O.B. 4/24/1970. ALEXANDER’s last known address is on N Pine Street Independence, LA. He is known to frequent the Natalbany and Hammond area. ALEXANDER is being sought for numerous felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of ALEXANDER is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.

Charges:

Justin Matthew LACIURA, Hammond, LA was arrested for 40:967 possession of CDS II, 40:969 possession of CDS IV, and 40:1023 possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Wayne CHAMBLESS III, Hammond, LA was arrested for 40:1023 possession of drug paraphernalia. CHAMBLESS was also booked on warrants for burglary, access devise fraud, bank fraud, and a non-support warrant.

Jared Shane ACHORD, Hammond, LA was arrested for 40:968 possession of CDS III and two failure to appear in court warrants.