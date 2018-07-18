TPSO News Release - July 17 - Arrest

PONCHATOULA, LA. - (July 17, 2018) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents thwarted the attempt of an individual who attempted to distribute narcotics to an inmate who was being incarcerated at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents received information that 65-year-old Deloris Billiot of Ponchatoula would be delivering a quantity of illegal narcotics to her incarcerated son at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

On Sunday July 14th, Deloris Billiot arrived at the the Tangipahoa Parish Jail with intentions of visiting her son, however was met with a visit from TPSO Narcotics Agents. Upon investigation, Deloris Billiot was found to be in possession of a large quantity of prescription medication which Billiot did not possess a legal prescription for.

Billiot was consequently arrested and booked for possession with the intent to distribute CDS II and introduction into a penal facility.