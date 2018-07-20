TPSO News Release - July 20

TICKFAW, LA - (July 20, 2018) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the arrest of 26-year-old Michael CHAMBLESS of Hammond, LA .

CHAMBLESS was taken into custody after being accused of breaking into a vehicle at a residence in Loranger on June 20, 2018, and subsequently stealing a credit card. CHAMBLESS then used the stolen card to make purchases at the Chevron on Highway 442 in Tickfaw. Unfortunately for CHAMBLESS, his actions were caught by security cameras inside the retail location.

CHAMBLESS was quickly identified, located and taken into custody. CHAMBLESS has been booked into parish jail for vehicle burglary and access device fraud.