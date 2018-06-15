TPSO News Release - June 15- Crime Stoppers

TANGIPAHOA, LA – (June 15, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly broke into the Dollar General Store on Hwy 440 in Tangipahoa, LA.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 11, 2018. The trio gained entry into the store by breaking in the front window. Security video shows the three unknown black males enter the location and take several packs of cigarettes, candy, beef jerky, and numerous other items. The three then fled on foot towards the Town of Tangipahoa.

Anyone able to identify these suspects is asked to contact TPSO Det. Terry Lane, 985-748-3337 or Crime Stoppers at 800.553.5245.