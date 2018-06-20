TPSO News Release -June 19 - Arrest

HAMMOND, LA – (June 19, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

On June 6, 2018, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Unit began investigating a series of residential and business burglaries in the area of West Pleasant Ridge Road and North I-12 Service Road.

Numerous pieces of law equipment were stolen from the Land Scape Plus and multiple storage units were broken into at The Bus Shop.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify two suspects, 39-year- old Jason Holtgren of Hammond and 47-year-old Eugene Pravata Jr. of Hammond as the subjects being responsible for the burglaries. Several pieces of the missing lawn equipment were subsequently located at Holtgren’s residence.

Both subjects have been located and were taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is still active at this time. Anyone with information regarding the stolen property is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.