TPSO News Release -June 19 - Crime Stoppers

HAMMOND, LA – (June 19, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

On Thursday, June 15, 2018, at approximately 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Soape Rd. Hammond, LA. in regards to a break-in. The complaint states that between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., someone gained access to the residence through an unsecured window, and stole a grey baby pit bull and a black steel wire kennel from the living room.

The TPSO is asking for your assistance in locating the puppy and the creep(s) with stole him! Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245. Detective Lindell Bridges is the lead detective on this case.