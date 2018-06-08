TPSO News Release - June 8 - Crime Stoppers

Don’t become a victim! A running or unlocked vehicle with the key in the ignition is an open invitation to thieves. TPSO is looking for a guy who stole a car while the owner left the key in the ignition during a trip to the convenience store.

HAMMOND, LA – (June 8, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Detectives are asking for you help in identifying the man in this surveillance footage photo.

This subject is believed to be responsible for stealing a 2011 Chevy Silverado from the Kangaroo Gas Station on Puma Dr. on June 3, 2018.

At around 5:40 a.m., the complaint pulled into the Kangaroo parking lot and parked his vehicle right in front of the store’s entry doors. The complaint has frequented this location many times and thought just because he was running in for a few quick items - he could leave his doors unlocked and keys in the ignition. Consequently upon exiting the store, the victim felt his heart sink when he realized his truck was gone.

Surveillance video shows this man, wearing a red shirt, grey sweat pants, and black tennis shoes as the possible suspect. Anyone able to identify this man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245. TPSO Detective Kovan Banks ((985) 902-2035) is the lead detective on this case.

Sheriff Edwards warns that leaving your keys in your car at a gas station, even while you are pumping gas, is an invitation to have your car stolen. “Vehicles being taken from gas stations from people running in real quick to grab a cup of coffee and also from private neighborhoods where owners leave the doors unlocked and keys in their car. It doesn't take much for a criminal to walk by a vehicle and pull on a door handle. If it’s unlocked, you may be their next victim.”

PLEASE Lock you doors, TANGI.