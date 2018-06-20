TPSO Press Release- June 19 - Narcotics Related Arrest

PONCHATOULA, LA – (June 19, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

4 Arrested after caller reports suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

On June 11, 2018, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit received a call in reference to several individuals at an unoccupied residence with no utilities on Watters Road.

TPSO Narcotic Agents and detectives responded to the location and observed two individuals standing outside of the residence with flashlights. The two subjects were immediately detained as assisting detectives located two additional subjects inside of the residence.

While securing the residence, detectives located a partially open bag containing a large amount of suspected marijuana on the ground near the subjects. Upon further inspection of the bag, detectives located approximately 3.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, and a large amount of assorted prescription medications.

Subsequently, the following were taken in custody on the following charges;

Anna Kathleen SCHINDLER ( W/F - D.O.B 04/03/1981) of Ponchatoula, LA was charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDS I, possession with the intent to distribute CDS II, two counts of possession of CDS I, two counts of CDS II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Jeffery HENSON (W/M- D.O.B. 05/14/1986) of Independence, LA was charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDS I, possession with the intent to distribute CDS II, two counts of possession of CDS I, two counts of CDS II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Francis ORY (W/M - D.O.B. 12/03/1982) of Hammond, LA was charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDS I, possession with the intent to distribute CDS II, two counts of possession of CDS I, two counts of CDS II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haley CARPENTER (W/F - D.O.B. 02/17/1989) of Ponchatoula, LA was charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDS I, possession with the intent to distribute CDS II, two counts of possession of CDS I, two counts of CDS II, and possession of drug paraphernalia. CARPENTER was also discovered to be wanted by Hammond Police Department and was currently on felony probation with the Louisiana Department of Correction.