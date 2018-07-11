The Danger Of Too Much Entertainment

The late A.W. Tozer, whose many books are now considered Christian classics, once wrote a magazine article titled “The Great God Entertainment” in which he described people who are so addicted to the need of constantly being entertained that what had been intended to enable them to relax in idle times had now become idolatry.

An interesting thought!

And if you think it’s too far out, consider that many call their favorite actors, actresses or athletes their idols.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/