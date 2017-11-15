The Day Evil Went To Church

The Bible has two main characters; Jesus and the devil. The devil was originally an angel but he wanted to be God and God kicked him out of heaven. Since that time, the devil has roamed the earth seeking those he can lead astray.

In the Bible, the devil tempted Jesus but Jesus won. Every time Satan tempted Jesus, our Lord responded with scripture, and Satan fled.

