The Dirt Road "Gang"

A western-style hat is a unique item. In addition to protecting its wearer's head from a scorching sun or a torrential rain or freezing blizzard temps, carrying water, swatting flies or fanning the face like a ladies' fan, it can also convey a message. Sitting rock-solid on top of the wearer's head it is at the starting point and means that the wearer is listening to what is going on around him to find out if all is well with his world. From there it can be pushed up and back so that the wearer's face is in the light, which means he is having a good time and so is everyone else. Pulled down snugly on the head and shadowing the face means that the wearer has heard disturbing news and is seriously contemplating what kind of hell to unleash.

