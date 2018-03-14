What are we willing to do to help someone? To heal someone? To save someone? The “Great Race of Mercy” is an example of what can be done when a group of people are determined to help someone. Let me explain.

The “Great Race Of Mercy” took place in 1925. A large diphtheria outbreak threatened Nome, Alaska. Nome’s supply of antitoxin had expired and Dr. Curtis Welch refused to use it and sent out telegrams seeking a fresh supply of antitoxin. The nearest was found in Anchorage, 1,000 miles away. The only way to get it was by sled dog because planes couldn’t be used and ships would be too slow. A train took the serum 298 miles and from there, the first of twenty mushers and over 100 dogs relayed the package 674 miles from Nenana to Nome. A Norwegian musher arrived on Front Street in Nome on February 2 at 5:30 a.m., just five-and-a-half days later.

