Haunted Houses, Ghosts, and Talking to the Dead

Recently, Holli and I watched a television show that was based in New Orleans. The show had a Halloween theme. In this particular episode, the story lines dealt with the topics of talking to the dead, ghosts, and haunted houses. Since next week is Halloween, lots of people will be talking about those subjects. So, let’s look into them.

What is Halloween all about anyway? The name “Halloween” comes from the All Saints Day celebration of the early Christian church, a day set aside for the solemn remembrance of the martyrs. All Hallow’s Eve, the evening before All Saints Day, began the time of remembrance. “All Hallow’s Eve” was eventually contracted to “Hallow-e’en” which became “Halloween.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/