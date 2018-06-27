June is Aphasia Awareness Month

Unless you have had a friend or a relative who has had a stroke or a traumatic brain injury, you most probably do not know what aphasia means.

According to The Free Dictionary on the Internet, Aphasia is a condition characterized by either partial or total loss of the ability to communicate verbally or using written words. A person with aphasia may have difficulty speaking, reading, or writing. Sometimes they will not recognize the names of familiar objects or understand what other people are saying.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/