Life with Robin

In this week's column, I will discuss the difference in how people dress themselves when I was growing up, compared to how most people dress themselves today.

I was taught that your body should be private, between you and yourself. Then once you get married to that special someone.

Your body is not something you want to have exposed to the world.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/